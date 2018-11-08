Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — At Tuloso Midway High School 45 law enforcement teams gathered from all across the state.
They were participating in the 2018 Police Explorer Law Enforcement Competition.
The all-day competition grades police explorers on their ability to handle pre-determined scenarios.
The scenarios varied from accident investigations to crisis negotiations.
The event was hosted by the Corpus Christi Police Department's John Sartain Law Enforcement Explorer Post #133.
