Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — At Tuloso Midway High School 45 law enforcement teams gathered from all across the state.

They were participating in the 2018 Police Explorer Law Enforcement Competition.

The all-day competition grades police explorers on their ability to handle pre-determined scenarios.

The scenarios varied from accident investigations to crisis negotiations.

The event was hosted by the Corpus Christi Police Department's John Sartain Law Enforcement Explorer Post #133.

