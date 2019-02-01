Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Hundreds of residents stepped into the new year by crossing the Harbor Bridge.

On Tuesday morning Downtown Management District hosted a Bridge Walk.

Participants walked three miles and started at Heritage Park and went over the Harbor Bridge and back to end at the park.

"Our new relationship we are just starting six months. We want to start the new year being healthy," participant Gilbert Camacho said.

If residents would like to do the Bridge Walk, it is at 9 a.m. every first Sunday of the month.

