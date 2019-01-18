CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District will end their 2019 Dine Downtown Restaurant Week this Sunday.
During Restaurant Week, 12 participating downtown restaurants will offer unique and value priced meals for lunch and dinner. It's a unique opportunity to provide valuable options to residents and also increase business for downtown restaurants.
Participating restaurants include:
- Bella Luna
- Downtown Coffee
- The Exchange
- Executive Surf Club
- Glass Pavilion at Omni Hotel
- Harrison's Landing
- House of Rock
- La Playa by the Bay
- Mesquite St. Pizza and Pasta Company
- Republic of Texas Bar and Grill
- Railroad Brewing Co.
- Water Street Oyster Bar
To see this year's Dine Downtown menus, click here.