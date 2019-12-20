CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 2020 Beach Parking permits go on sale Saturday, giving you plenty of time to snag one for that perfect Christmas stocking stuffer! They are valid from the day of purchase until Dec. 31, 2020.

Beach lovers can buy the permits all year round at various locations, such as select Stripes convenience stores, H-E-B, Walmart in Flour Bluff and Aransas Pass, and Academy Sports & Outdoors.

All funds from permit sales are used to clean up beaches and make them safe to visit.

