2020 City Independence Day Schedule

What's closed and what's not

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Most City of Corpus Christi offices including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court will be closed Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Solid Waste Services:

Garbage & Recycling Collection: Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4: No change in the collection schedule.

Heavy Brush/Bulky Items : Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, brush/bulky items will NOT be collected.

Collection Center : The J.C. Elliott Collection Center will be OPEN Friday, July 3, CLOSED Saturday, July 4, and will reopen Monday, July 6, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Animal Care Services:

Closed Friday, July 3

Open Saturday, July 4, adoptions by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 826-4606 or 826-4633 to make an appointment!

Public Libraries:

Closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4

Will reopen Monday, July 6

The following schedule will be observed at City Parks and Recreation facilities:

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center: Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course: Open regular hours

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center: Open Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, regular hours

Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open Friday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, July 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pools:

Collier Pool , 3801 Harris Drive:

Open Friday, July 3, Lap Swim 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.; Lap and General Swim 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open: Saturday, July 4, Lap and General Swim 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi Natatorium , 3202 Cabaniss Parkway:

Open Friday, July 3, Lap Swim 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Lap and General Swim 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Saturday, July 4, Lap and General Swim 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road:

Open Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, General Swim 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

H-E-B Pool , 1520 Shely Street:

Open Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, General Swim 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenwood Pool , 4305 Greenwood Drive:

Open Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, General Swim 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center: 2446 N. Oso Parkway

Walking trails and playgrounds: Open daily, dawn to dusk.

Learning Center: Closed Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

No trading post hours Friday, July 3.

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

Latchkey: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed