CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Songbirds will be flocking to Corpus Christi this weekend for the Songwriters Festival.

Song Writer's Festiva begins Friday and goes until Sunday.

There are around 50 different artists who will be performing at six various venues downtown, including Bus downtown and Executive Surf Club, who will be showcasing different genres of music.

According to organizer Jimmy Willden, the purpose of the event is to highlight the one-of-a-kind music coming out of Corpus Christi.

"The big thing is that we are putting the focus on original music instead of just like bringing in bands and everything. It's all about the songwriter and the stories behind them," Willden said.

