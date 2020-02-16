CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant with any area law enforcement agency, now is the time to take care of it.

The 2020 Great Texas Warrant Roundup is set to begin on February 29th, but an amnesty period has been set up for the next two weeks.

Beginning Monday, you will be allowed to clear any Class C Misdemeanor outstanding warrants without fear of being arrested. That includes things like traffic tickets or other ordinance violations.

"The main goal is to help people come in before the warrant roundup starts and resolve these cases," stated Gilbert Hernandez.

"It's based on looking at the totality of things and trying to get people to pay their warrants...because a warrant is a warrant it's basically you know being directed that somebody has not done something they should've," said Assistant Chief, Mark Schauer.

Again, the amnesty period will last for two weeks from February 17th through the 28th, and the great warrant roundup will begin on February 29th.

At that point, if your warrant is not cleared up, you could be arrested and taken to jail, according to police.

Payment options for outstanding warrants include:

• appearing in person at the City of Corpus Christi Municipal Court, 120 North Chaparral Street,

• paying in full at www.cctexas.com/payfines,

• by mail to P.O. Box 23077, Corpus Christi, TX, 78476-2235, or

• by depositing payment in the drop box located near the entrance of the Municipal Court. Cash, check, money order, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express are accepted.

Payment plans and community service hours are also available for those who qualify

