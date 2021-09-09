2021 Texas Jazz Fest postponed due to COVID-19

The festival can pack people into Heritage Park upwards of 75,000 visitors every fall. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another popular Corpus Christi event has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Organizers announced Thursday that the Texas Jazz Festival will be postponed until further notice.

"As a group, we've come to the realization that the wellbeing of the people (volunteers, band members, security/CCPD, vendors and most notably the public) is very important to us," the Texas Jazz Festival board of directors said in a statement.

📢📢 A Letter from our President: Due to the rising cases of the Corona Virus, The Texas Jazz Festival has been postponed... Posted by Texas Jazz Festival on Thursday, September 9, 2021

