2021 Texas Jazz Fest postponed due to COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another popular Corpus Christi event has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Organizers announced Thursday that the Texas Jazz Festival will be postponed until further notice.
"As a group, we've come to the realization that the wellbeing of the people (volunteers, band members, security/CCPD, vendors and most notably the public) is very important to us," the Texas Jazz Festival board of directors said in a statement.
The festival can pack people into Heritage Park with upward of 75,000 visitors every fall. The festival was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Other recent event cancellations/postponements are:
- Corpus Christi PRIDE Festival
- Dia de los Muertos Street Festival
Concrete Street also postponed two major shows in August due to COVID-19.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
