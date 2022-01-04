2022 beach parking permits delayed so don't worry about that expired sticker... yet

No citations will be issued for expired stickers until the new ones arrive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New beach parking permit stickers have been delayed so don't worry about that expired sticker just yet.

Dante Gonzalez with the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department said he believes COVID-19 has had an impact not only on shipping, but raw materials needed to make the stickers.

The new stickers are expected to arrive the week of Jan. 10, and until then, no citations will be issued for having an expired sticker or for those looking to purchase one.



Beach patrols will still happen, but no enforcement of beach parking permits will happen at this time.

