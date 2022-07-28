2022 Boots and Badges blood drive creates some friendly competition

So far, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is in the lead, but police Chief Mike Markle said it's all about helping others.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A little friendly competition in the Coastal Bend has firefighters and police officers going against each other for a good cause.

The Corpus Christi Police Department are pushing to get donations from the community to help provide blood supplies to health care facilities.

Thursday's blood drive was held in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services and the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

"It's hard to beat the firemen at things you know, everyone loves a fireman," Markle said. "We work together doing a whole lot of initiatives. The Special Olympics and you name it. We work together to try and get things done outside our normal realm."

Markle told 3NEWS the two departments love to compete with each other.

