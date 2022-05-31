Senior shout-outs for the class of 2022!

3NEWS First Edition spent the last few weeks honoring graduating seniors in the Coastal Bend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is graduation season and 3NEWS First Edition has been celebrating our South Texas seniors!

First Edition spent the last few weeks honoring some of the Coastal Bend's graduates and if you missed any that aired, here they are in full!

Again, a big congratulations and best wishes to all in their future endeavors!

We are so proud of every single one of you!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.