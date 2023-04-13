2023 Sandfest sees slight hurdle as high tide causes preparations to briefly pause

Despite the slight setback, Over 90 vendors from all over will still be in attendance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandfest 2023 preparations were interrupted by mother nature's high tide, which produced larger waves and soggy sand.

Even with the damper, organizers and vendors told 3NEWS that they are ready to get the show on the road, and are hopeful for a clear weekend.

Sandfest 2023 Vice President Richard Kay said that due to the location conditions like these are to be expected.

"This may be one of the worst ones, but it's always something. It's super high winds or rains or tides. It's the beach, so it's not something completely new to us," he said.

Sandfest doesn't start until Friday, but preparations were already in the works. The high tide forced organizers to pivot.

"Porta-potties are being related a little bit further away from the ocean. We're moving some tents," he said.

Marc Mangia is a Sandfest artist from Columbus, Ohio. He said he is worried about his colleagues in the master-division who are starting their sculptures soon.

"This water could take their pieces down even because it gets softer at the bottom, and it could be a problem. A big one actually," he said.

Over 90 vendors from all over will still be in attendance, such as Alabama resident Mike Helmuth.

"It's going to be great, there's not going to be no rain, there's going to be a lot of people, a lot of fun. Everything is going to be good," he said.

Helmuth said a few years ago Sandfest experienced a heavy rain, but people still came out to support the event.

He's hoping for the same outcome this time around.

"We sell quite a bit. It's worth my trip down here," he said.

Organizers said they'll adjust as the tide goes down or rises again. And as far as the sculptures, they want to remind the public not to mess with the art that is left overnight.

"We have security on staff over-night. They drive around in a golf cart. We have fencing and then we have natural fencing caused by the vendors on the beach roadside," said Sandfest Associate Board Member David Chapa.

Sandfest 2023 will continue as planned with the same schedule Friday through Sunday.

