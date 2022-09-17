20th annual Conquer the Coast returns to Corpus Christi

Over 1,000 cyclists from all over the country joined the Coastal Bend race

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 20th annual Conquer the Coast kicked off this weekend in Corpus Christi as thousands of cyclists take part in the race.

Riders were able to choose routes that ranged from 10 to 66 miles. The longer routes were traveled through several areas around the Coastal Bend.

Cyclists from all around the country joined the Coastal Bend race. One cyclist, Joe Medina, attended the race with fellow teachers to show his support for those who lost their lives in Uvalde this year.

"We got together and made the shirts, you know what, let's just do it. We'll ride the 21 for the 21." Medina stated. He rode in the 21-mile race along with a 10 and 66 mile route around the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi teacher said it was important for him to ride with a purpose.

"It's just something that we feel very passionate about, especially, you know, for our kids." Medina added.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director, Robert Dodd told 3NEWS there was 1,200 cyclists. The race usually raises approximately $50,000.

Dodd explained, "It's a beautiful day to get out there. I mean, I think it's something that we're going to continue to do as long as I'm the Parks and Recreation director."

There were many kids who competed in the race. One of those being, Analiyse Rodriguez. She has been in the race for the last 7 years, along with Luke Metteauer, who is racing for the first time this year.

"It was pretty fun, to be honest. It started to rain, which made it feel better." Rodriguez said.

Metteauer added, "I just loved it, just like, going up hills and stuff."

Everyone who raced this morning had some nice hardware to take home at the end of the day. The amount of money raised this year are expected to be record breaking.

