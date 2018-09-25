Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Facebook video has been circulating on social media of live rodents being found at the AMC theatre near Crosstown Expressway and SPID.

On Friday a Corpus Christi woman posted a one minute video which has been shared more than 1,7000 times.

The video shows a clear image of a mouse scurrying underneath a seat in one of the auditoriums.

At first in the video, you can barely make out something moving underneath one of the movie theater seats, but then a few seconds later there's the culprit a mouse.

3News received an email from AMC that said the issue was a field of mice that were likely coming from a nearby cotton field.

AMC said that 21 mice were found are working with the health department.

According to health officials, they have been working with AMC since June.

"What we've asked from them is an action plan on how they are going to eradicate this issue. One of the things that they've already started yesterday is contracting with a third party vendor to clean and completely sanitize each theater," said Lauren Rabe, division manager of Environmental Health at the Corpus Christi-Nueces County public health district.

"We are taking this situation seriously and have implemented significant treatment and prevention measures at the theatre," AMC said, "We will continue to address any problems until all issues are resolved."

AMC is also hiring a company to do a complete assessment and seal all points of entry where rodents can come through.

A June 23 inspection shows a history of evidence of rodent droppings before, and some other deductions included no soap or hot water in the women's bathroom, a dirty icemaker and condiment counter.

The theater received a score of 93 and has scored in the 90's since June 2016.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII