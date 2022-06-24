21 police cadets graduate from Del Mar College, some with jobs lined up

The cadets who graduated were accepted and sponsored by Coastal Bend law enforcement agencies after meeting department guidelines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 21 police cadets graduated from Del Mar College and were able to get pinned after completing an intensive program.

The cadets who graduated were accepted and sponsored by Coastal Bend law enforcement agencies after meeting department guidelines.

"I'm ready to go make a difference honestly, it's a tough six months and now I'm ready to go do the real work," said graduating cadet Nicholas Buys. "I have family that are first responders, firefighters, I wanted to make a difference in my own way."

During their training, the cadets covered at least 42 different subjects in the classroom that ranged from traffic to human relations.

