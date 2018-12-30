CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Campers on the U.S.S. Lexington can now sleep better during their overnight stays thanks to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

The foundation donated a $21,000 grant for campers to rest their heads on some new mattresses.

Nearly 300 mattresses will be on the ship on their next visit.

The museum's overnight program has been around for over two decades, where more than 400,000 campers across Texas have come out to experience a night on the Blue Ghost.

Organizers said they're happy to put on the program and hope with this donation, it can make the campers' stay a little more comfortable.

"We take anyone who wants to build their character, that wants to socialize and make friends and especially have fun," coordinator Travis Pickens said. "It's not every day that you get to be able to tell your friends, "Hey, I spent the night on a World War II air craft carrier and I lived to tell the story.""

Aside from enjoying a more comfortable mattress, campers involved in the program are provided a movie, meals, a scavenger hunt, and even told ghost stories late at night.

