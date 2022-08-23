216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire

The Red Cross is reportedly assisting those residents who were impacted. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres.

The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the fire.

The Red Cross is reportedly assisting those residents who were impacted. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

