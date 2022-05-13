22nd Annual Babes on the Bay Tournament kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 22nd Annual Babes on the Bay Tournament started earlier Friday evening at Fulton Harbor Park.
After cancelling in 2020, and downsizing in 2021 due to the freeze, it is once again the huge event it has always been with over 300 teams and 1000+ participants.
Tournament Director Jen Thomasson said whether you're an expert, novice, or just a spectator, there is plenty for all to enjoy there. The event features live music, local food vendors, educational outreach by Texas Parks and Wildlife, and much more. Also featured, of course, is fishing! In the spirit of conservation, this year's tournament is catch and release.
"We have so many different divisions. They get to do what they enjoy doing. Some people just do it for fun, because it's probably the only weekend they get to fish," said Thomasson. "Then we have those local anglers who fish all the time, so it's a great time seeing everyone out here."
The tournament officially begins Saturday morning at sunrise with weigh-ins happening from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
