The 22nd Annual Fall Home and Garden Show returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the fall season around the corner, the 22nd Annual Home and Garden Show returns to the Coastal Bend.

The American Bank Center is where tons of exhibitors spent their day to help others turn their home aspirations into reality.

Vendors of all kind were present, from bath-room designs to landscape designers.

Owner of Williams St Nursing and Landscaping, Makena Roberts told 3NEWS about the importance in choosing local vendors.

"It's super important when your dollar stays in the community, what it can do and where it goes helps businesses drive. Its helping someone get dance lessons for their kids versus a big corporate chain going to a higher person getting a lot more money."

The entertainment started yesterday and will continue until tomorrow, September 11.

The event will be held from 11 until 5 in the evening and there is no admission fee to join in on all the fun.

