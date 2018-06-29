A new group of Police Explorer cadets will soon hit the streets after graduating during a special ceremony on Friday.

The three-week academy takes 23 young teens through classwork and hands-on experience to teach cadets all about law enforcement and what it takes to be a police officer. Each group of cadets has to learn how to do drills together in an effort to bond.

The graduating cadets said working out in the heat and mosquitoes was all worth it.

"Oh yeah, 100-percent," Cadet William Lester said. "It's a great program with a bunch of fun stuff, and you get a bunch of opportunities to learn all kinds of stuff."

Graduating cadets were pinned by Department of Public Safety troopers and other officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department. 17 of Friday's cadets were first-time graduates.

