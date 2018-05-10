Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was tee time at the Corpus Christi Country Club Friday afternoon for the 23rd annual Driscoll Children's Hospital Golf Classic.

Golfers were helping the hospital continue their mission of helping the youngest of patients in South Texas. It is the second fundraiser this week for the hospital. On Thursday night they hosted the Singer Songwriters showcase at the Harbor Playhouse.

Representatives with the hospital said between the two events they hope to raise over $200,000, all of which stays right here in Corpus Christi.

Nearly 200 golfers hit the links to help the hospital on Friday.

