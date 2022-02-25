23rd annual Home & Garden Show kicks off this weekend, here's a first look

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking to add some upgrades to your home such as new paint, a garden or maybe a pool, even a piano you can find it all at the 23rd annual Spring Home and Garden Show.
The annual event is happening over at the American Bank Center you can find building materials, home renovation services, kitchen, and bath, plumbing and heating supplies, interior design, home furnishings and so much more.
3News First Edition spent the morning at the American Bank Center for a first look.
The event is free, and parking is free. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
For more information, click here.
