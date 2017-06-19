The 23rd annual Ms. Coastal Bend Senior Pageant will be held Sunday, and contestants are preparing to take the stage.

The pageant encourages contestants to compete in an effort to inspire the community and younger generation with their knowledge and wisdom.

The pageant begins at 3 p.m. at the Selena Auditorium.

