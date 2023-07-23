24-year-old woman dies in 3 vehicle crash

The cars involved were traveling West on FM-665 and FM-70.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 24-year-old woman has died after a 3-car accident happened near Bishop at a stop sign.

DPS officials explained that while the crash is under investigation, they do know three cars were involved while traveling West on FM-665 and FM-70.

A man and a woman in one vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

In the second car, a 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on sight. The condition of the person in the third car is unknown at this time. TxDOT has put a temporary stop sign.

