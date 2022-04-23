24th Annual Business Expo will return to Rockport with a sweet theme

The event is held each year to showcase area businesses and nonprofits, and offers its exhibitors and attendees the opportunity to network in the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year's Business Expo will be held Thursday, April 28 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor. It is free and open to the public!

This year's theme is Candyland and will be used throughout the event, which is for adults and kids alike. While the grown-ups get down to business, children will be able to enjoy a bounce house, a kid-friendly food truck, and other fun items onsite.

The event is held each year to showcase area businesses and nonprofits, and offers its exhibitors and attendees the opportunity to network with hundreds of local residents and Expo participants. The usual format allows for businesses to compete for first, second, and third place booths.

There is also room for the community to learn about the diverse resources, programs and services offered in the Rockport-Fulton area. There will be over 50 businesses and non-profits, as well as 11 event sponsors.

According to the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, they serve as a primary business conduit for the Rockport-Fulton area, which includes all of Aransas County. The Chamber provides a variety of platforms and opportunities for more than 700 business and nonprofit members to promote themselves to residents and visitors. The focus is on economic vitality, environmental sustainability and being a community catalyst.

For more information visit www.rockport-fulton.org.

