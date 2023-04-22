24th annual Earth Day-Bay Day takes place at Heritage Park

The community was encouraged to come out and participate in activities and exhibits from local, regional and state organizations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many gathered downtown at Heritage Park for the 24th annual Earth-Day Bay Day with a purpose to celebrate our beaches, bays, wildlife and more.

Valero company was there giving adults each one free plant. There were plenty to choose from.

A spokesperson for Valero spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Every adult that comes in gets a free plant. We're giving away these cute little backpacks so they can get their own plants it's a lot of fun." She said, "It's one of our favorite events we get to participate in its a great time to come out here enjoy the beautiful weather."

The event, as always, a huge success, kids left with backpacks full of educational activities.

