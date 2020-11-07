25 cadets from the 41st Fire Academy receive their firefighter, paramedic badges in Corpus Christi

The cadets began their journey to joining the ranks of the Corpus Christi Fire Department back in January of 2019.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a year and a half and thousands of hours of preparation, members of the 41st Fire Academy received their official firefighter-paramedics badges today.

In an official pinning ceremony live streamed this afternoon, 25 cadets were given their badges. The cadets began their journey to joining the ranks of the Corpus Christi Fire Department back in January of 2019.

Chief Robert Roacha had some advice for the cadets:

"What I want you to do is I want you to take what you learned here today on top of what you're gonna learn out in the fire stations with the great captains we have, the great Battalion Chiefs, the great firefighters that we have with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and I want you to take those skills and I want you to bring them forward."