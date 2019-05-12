CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some may put up one or two trees during the Christmas season, but what about 25? Well, 25 Christmas trees are now on display at a historic Beeville library called the McClanahan House, and anyone is invited to check it out!

It's every Christmas fanatics dream -- a historic house decked head to toe with Christmas trees. It's a 10-year tradition at the McLanahan House.

Local companies, organizations and schools spent weeks on the elaborate displays, starting as early as November.

If you decide to drop by and see the display, you can also take the opportunity to give back to the community by taking a canned good to donate. The last day to check them out is Dec. 16.

