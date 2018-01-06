Agents with the South Texas Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force discovered 25-pounds of cocaine Thursday in Kleberg County.

The discovery was made after agents stopped a GMC Yukon traveling north on highway 77.

Agents found drugs hidden within a large speaker box.

The woman driving the SUV was from the Rio Grande Valley and was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII