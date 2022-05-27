Relax and unwind: 25th Annual Rockport Wine Festival set to take place Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weekend is near and if you’re looking for a way to relax and unwind-- the 25th annual Rockport Wine Festival is taking place Saturday afternoon from 2 to 11 p.m.
The annual festival is put on by the Maritime Museum and the proceeds from the event go towards the museum’s efforts of creating new exhibits and continuing to educate the community.
“This exhibit has been here a long time and we’re going to have new exhibits coming in,” said Board President of the Maritime Museum Karl Hattman.
“To educate kids, and educate the community, and bring those exhibits here it does cost money, so the festival supports that.”
If you don’t like wine there will be beer, food, and live music to enjoy. Tickets are $25. You will receive tickets and a souvenir wine glass.
The annual festival not only helps with new exhibits, but it helps fund a lot of the operations within the museum.
It takes a team to make this festival successful and the museum is looking for volunteers to help.
“If you’re volunteering you can show up earlier, hang out, have fun, and then start your shift,” said Hattman.
If you would like to volunteer or learn more about the festival, click here.
