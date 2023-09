The contestant was bucked off a bronco Sept. 9 and he later died from injuries.

A 26-year old rodeo contestant has been pronounced dead after being bucked off a bronc in Abilene.

According to the Taylor County Expo Center, contestant Skee Burkes was participating in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association performance Ranch Bronc riding event.

During this event, Burkes was bucked off the bronc and later died from injuries.