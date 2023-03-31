28 Years Later: Selena fans from all over visit Corpus Christi to celebrate her life, memory

Across town at Seaside Memorial Park is where thousands come to pay respect to the singer each year, as well as the late singer's statue on Shoreline.

It's been 28 years since the tragic death of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez.

The singer touched many lives in her lifetime, and still manages to leave a lasting impact on the hearts of many, even long after her death.

"Even though I wasn't born yet I can still see all the things she did. I can still observe and appreciate the music she did," said Houston resident Connie, who was visiting the Selena Memorial Statue.

Victoria is another Houston native who visited Corpus Christi to pay tribute to the Tejano singer. She said that Selena's music has made an overall cultural impact.

"Her music has had a huge impact on how people view the Hispanic community, her songs, and how people view Hispanic women as a whole," she said.

Selena managed to break gender barriers, across musical genres and even attract fans from around the world. Her success is permanently etched into the fabric of Corpus Christi.

Her statue is one of the most viewed attractions that the city has to offer, attracting fans such as McKenna Gatica -- who visited all the way from Lubbock, Texas.

"I just think she speaks to a lot of people through her music, especially having to grow up in a country where we really don't feel connected to our Mexican side, but we really don't feel connected to our American side," she said. "Me personally, I don't know Spanish, but being able to sing her songs makes me feel connected to that part of my culture."

To appreciate Selena's legacy is to appreciate the works of art created in her honor, such as the white rose tiles at the base of her statue -- hand painted by Texas children who loved the singer.

Or, just off of Ayers Street, a massive mural was painted by a Peruvian man who thought it would be a great idea to use one of Selena's pictures when she was just a child.

Mario Gomez is a dedicated Selena fan who makes sure that the small planter at the corner of Bloomington and Elvira Drive is always free of weeds. The corner store is home to a massive painting commissioned by the family and displayed along the street Selena once called home.

"I just come out here and clean up and make sure it's presentable for the tourists who come here from all over the world," he said.

At the Seaside Funeral Home and Memorial Park is where thousands come to pay respect to the singer. Every year, her grave site is adorned with the iconic white roses and purple ribbons.

Cassandra is a Selena fan who came from the Rio Grande Valley to pay respect to the Tejano singer. She said that the singers legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those who remember her.

"I think she'll always be like a memory," she said.

