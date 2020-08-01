CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual event that helps children in need is returning to Corpus Christi.

The 28th annual Fiesta de los Ninos raises money towards Driscoll Children's Hospital and all of the work they do.

In 2020 the funds from the event will go towards Driscoll's heart program.

Flint Hills Resources presented $60,000 to go towards the event.

"It's a way for the community to show their support and how much we value Driscoll Children's hospital. If you're a parent, you know where this place is. You know how valuable it is. You know it's a world-class facility, so we're happy to partner with them," public affairs Andy Saenz said.

"I mean, it's just amazing to have this hospital in our backyard. They literally do miracles every single day, so it's just amazing that we have this here, so we want to help support them and get the equipment that they need," co-chair Alice Evans and Jeremy Evans said.

Fiesta de los Ninos kicks off Friday, Jan. 24 at the American Bank Center.

