Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Don't miss your chance to hear an inspiring message from this year's annual YWCA Yuletide Luncheon & Market guest speaker, Sheila Robinson Kiss!

For 28 years, this staple event has brought a fantastic and eclectic holiday market for all in the Coastal Bend to enjoy.

This event will be held on Friday November 2nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

Proceeds of this event benefit the YWCA's Yteens program and their mission to "Empower Women and Eliminate Racism".

For more information visit their Facebook page and website.

