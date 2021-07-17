Dozens of people experience skin irritation, respiratory issues after chemical leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, officials say

SPRING, Texas — Dozens of people experienced skin irritation and respiratory issues after a chemical leak Saturday afternoon at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, officials said.
Cy Creek EMS, Spring Fire Department and HAZMAT responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday at the waterpark in the 21300 block of the North Freeway.
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said 26 people were transported to the hospital, and 39 others were also affected but refused transport. Dozens underwent decontamination.
According to officials, one of those most seriously affected was a 3-year-old child who suffered respiratory issues. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands and is in stable condition.
Officials said the chemical combination is 35 percent sulfuric acid and 10 to 13 percent bleach. They said HAZMAT crews are trying to identify the cause of the leak.
Officials said the facility was last inspected in April. It remains closed at this time.
Judge Hidalgo said there is no indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area, but officials are asking people to avoid the area.
A Harricane Harbor Splashtown spokesperson released the following statement:
"At approximately 2:30 this afternoon, a small number of guests in a section of the park reported feeling ill with respiratory irritation. The safety of our guests and team member is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause. Out of an abundance of caution, the park has been closed for the day."