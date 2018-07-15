CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII) — The second annual Carson's Salsa Fest took place on Saturday, but it wasn't a normal fest.

The festival was created by 12-year-old Carson Pape.

He came up with the idea to help raise funds and awareness on the importance of pediatric cancer research.

Last year, Carson helped raise over $2,000 at his first salsa fest.

He held the event again this year to support the Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation.

Even though he's only 12, Carson says he wants to do anything he can to help children with cancer.

Saturday's winner was awards $50.

This year's salsa fest doubled in size and Carson hopes they raise even more money this year.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII