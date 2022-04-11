2nd Annual Driscoll Health Plan's fall festival is back

Events like these are held to remind the community that Driscoll Health Plan is there for those in need always.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd annual Driscoll Health Plan's fall festival kicked off this weekend. The festival included many games and food along with beautiful sunny weather.

While Driscoll Health Plan helps families during hard times such as hospital visits, events like these are held to remind the community they are here for those in need always.

Outreach representative for Driscoll Health Plan, Christina Brubaker spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We want the community to understand Driscoll Health Plan is there for families, not just when you're not feeling good but when you're having a good time, we want to share those with you."

A new addition to the event this year is "Dino's alive". The dinosaurs are in costume year-round and have been a hit for kids and adults.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.