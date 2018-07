CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The 2nd Annual First Responders Gala is a celebration of our volunteer firefighters.

This year's event will be happening on Saturday July 21st from 7 p.m until 11 p.m. at the Northshore Country Club. (801 E. Broadway Blvd. Portland, TX)

Attendees can expect a delicious dinner, a performance by the band, Riptide, a cash bar and a silent auction.

For more information visit http://acmedicalservices.com or email dos@northshoretx.com.

