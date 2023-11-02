2nd annual 'Pardi gras' kicks off downtown Aransas Pass

All the fun kicked-off with a parade full of 40 floats. The streets closed for vendors, and fun activities for kids.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 'pardi' took place downtown Aransas Pass for the 2nd annual 'Pardi Gras' festival.

Last year it was such a success that the Chamber of commerce decided to have the event annually for now on.

Event organizer and CEO of Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, Rosemery Vega told 3NEWS the purpose of the event is to attract walking traffic downtown along with more visitors.

"Doing things to attract visitors to our community is a great thing for all of us. It creates sales tax, hotel tax and that's really what it's all about. We want our businesses downtown to have some commerce and that's why we're doing it today," Vega explained.

The event was a great success. We look forward to the next.

