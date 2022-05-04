2nd arrest made in Sunday's downtown Sacramento mass shooting

The suspect, Smiley Martin, is the brother of Dandrae Martin, the first suspect announced by police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The brother of a man already in police custody has been announced as a second suspect in Sunday's mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The shooting along Sacramento's K Street Sunday morning left six people dead and 12 injured.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, Smiley Martin, brother to Dandrae Martin, was one of many taken to an area hospital with gunshot injuries following Sunday's shooting. However, he was "quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues."

Smiley was taken into custody Tuesday morning. However, he's still in the hospital. Once he is healthy enough, police say he will be charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession on Monday. Martin is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. He is being held without bail.

Neither has been charged with homicide.

Police also note in the press release that so far during the investigation, three homes in the Sacramento area have been served search warrants, where one gun was seized. Police have received nearly 200 submissions of photos or videos, in relation to Sunday's shooting.

