CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite all the focus on the pandemic and all the changes we are witnessing, it may be comforting to see that many routine government functions are continuing as normal. Today, it was announced that the Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $97 million contract to a Texas company, Callan Marine Ltd. for the continued deepening and widening of the Corpus Christi ship channel.

This is actually the second of four phases of the project. This one will dredge the channel from its current depth of 47 ft to 54 ft and will go from Harbor Island to about 2 miles past the La Quinta junction, including the Ingleside area; it will also widen the channel to allow for two-way ship traffic.

Port CEO Sean Strawbridge says even though the Harbor Bridge project is facing serious delays, and despite the current economic problems the urgent need for this project is still there.

"This is a federal project, so there are federal dollars, american taxpayer money and port money that's going into this project," Strawbridge said. "These projects, infrastructure takes a long time to develop so you have to stay focused, through the economic downturns, because the underlying need for this infrastructure still exists."

This phase of the project should be completed by early in 2022. As we've reported, the Port of Corpus Christi before the national economic downturn, was 3rd in the nation in terms of tonnage. Strawbridge says while ship traffic at the port has not been significantly affected yet, it definitely will be in the coming months. Now that oil prices have dropped below $30 a barrel. He says he expects a full recovery, but that it could lag well behind the rest of the nation.

