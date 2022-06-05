$3 billion Ingleside facility will strip hydrogen from natural gas, return CO2 to earth

Two companies are teaming up to bring a new natural gas pipeline to Ingleside and covert that into hydrogen -- a cleaner energy source that's in global demand.

The Enbridge company has a petrochemical complex in Ingleside, Texas, and recently announced a new expansion to bring environmentally friendly energy to the area.

Enbridge runs a light crude docking facility where ships line up along the bay to export oil to all points across the globe. Soon, the company plans on building an estimated $3 billion facility there that will transform natural gas into hydrogen -- a cleaner energy source that's in global demand.

"The hydrogen that sits in natural gas is the gold, and the CO2 is the earth that we're going to strip away and put it back," said Phil Anderson, Senior Vice President of Enbridge Business Development.

Enbridge is teaming up with the Humble company out of Denver, Colo., to bring a new natural gas pipeline into their facility. They will also build a new facility that will take hydrogen out of natural gas, along with carbon dioxide. The hydrogen will be sold, and the carbon dioxide will be sent down into the earth instead of the atmosphere.

"We have people coming to us globally, from Europe, from Asia, saying I really want a source of clean product from your facility in Ingleside," Anderson said.

Iain Vasey is the President and CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation. He says there are more companies looking to replicate what Enbridge is doing right in the Corpus Christi area.

"We have a number of companies, I would say there's at least a half dozen companies, looking around the Gulf Coast. These are major companies that are looking around the Gulf Coast for these types of operations and we're going to compete for these types of facilities," Vasey said.

Enbridge is hoping to have its new clean energy production facility open and running by 2026.

