3 injured in shooting in Dallas, suspects involved in two crashes, police say

Police said there have been no arrests made at this time.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting in the South Dallas area early Saturday, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Romine Avenue.

According to police, one of the victims, a 25-year-old man, had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a hospital in critical condition.

Another 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old woman with a laceration in her leg went to a hospital in private vehicles, police said. It's unclear if the woman was grazed by a bullet or was cut by glass at the scene.

According to police, witnesses said three suspects in a vehicle started shooting at the two 25-year-old victims for an unknown reason.

Police said the suspects left the scene but were then involved in two crashes. According to police, one of the crash victims reported his windshield was shot at, while another stated one of the suspects pulled a gun on her.