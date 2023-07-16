3 killed in fatal crash in Refugio after vehicle catches fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people have died in an early morning crash, one of those being an 8-month-old baby.
DPS explained that the 2-vehicle crash happened at 5 this morning, when both trucks were heading South on U.S. 77.
A driver of a GMC rear-ended a Chevy truck pushing it into a median causing it to roll over and catch fire.
Two people in the truck were thrown-out and died at the scene. The driver of the truck tragically lost his life while in the fire.
The driver was 39-year-old Jose Rivas from Houston, passenger, 37-year-old Christina Gonzalez from Humble, and her 8-month-old baby boy.
The exact cause of this crash is under investigation.
