Robstown (KIII News) — Robstown police responded to a shooting at the Retama Manor Nursing Center on Friday evening at the 600 block of East Avenue J.

According to Chief Administrator & City Secretary Herman Rodriguez, just before 7 p.m., police received a call for an active shooter situation.

%INLINE%

When police arrived at the scene, three people were dead at the nursing home -- two males and one female.

%INLINE%

Police received an additional active shooter call at the suspect's home where two male victims were found dead.

According to the Robstown Police Department, the Texas Rangers will aid in the potential murder investigation.

If you have any information about the incident please contact the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

At this time the case is still being investigated.

