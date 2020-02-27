CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As cases of the new coronavirus continue to spread worldwide, some people are doing what they can try to protect themselves against the potentially deadly virus -- including wearing face masks.

Images from across the world show people wearing masks to ward off illness when traveling.

However, wearing a mask is not a practice the CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends for preventing infection in healthy travelers.

In fact, health experts say wearing a surgical type mask may even put you at greater risk for spreading infection.

Dr. Salim Surani joined 3News First Edition with details explaining if surgical masks work protecting against the coronavirus in this edition of 3Star Health.

Dr. Surani brought in two different face masks and said there was a difference between the two.

"(This standard surgical mask) was designed for the patient, to be protected from the healthcare providers when they are doing surgery, because their belly might be open and we don't want any germs to spread," said Dr. Surani. "It doesn't help us, (it doesn't) protect anything from outside in the environment from coming to us."

Compared to a N95 face mask, which is typically worn by the a healthcare provider, the N95 is the better.

"What N95 means it's going to protect 95% of the airborne particles from coming in our way, it is very very protective," said Dr. Surani.

But, Dr. Surani warns the mask is only good for people who are in closed exposures and it can be difficult to breathe in.

"It can protect you that but it is good only for people who are getting closed exposure, the challenge is it is very hard to breathe in," said Dr. Surani.

Dr. Surani reminds everyone to take precautions by constantly washing your hands and covering your sneezes.

"We have more flu than the coronavirus in our region," said Dr. Surani. "We had more than 16,000 deaths because of the flu, so just make sure you wash your hands and be careful."