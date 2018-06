Finding the perfect balance of sleep is tough.

Some sleep too much, others not enough. A recent sleep study reveals people who do not sleep enough during the week should sleep in as much as they can on the weekend. Catching up on zzz's could help them live longer.

Dr. Surani joined First Edition Thursday to discuss why it is important to monitor how much rest you are getting.

