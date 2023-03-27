30 acres on North Beach to receive improvements as part of Eco Park Plan

The concept includes restoring wetland habitats, a multipurpose pavilion, boardwalks, shade structures, trails, an observation tower and oyster reefs.

Corpus Christi City Council will be getting an update on the North Beach Eco-Park plan Tuesday.

It's an effort designed to protect a huge chunk of wetland that has become a haven for various birds and animals in that part of the city, while at the same time, sprucing it up and adding amenities.

Carrie Myers has always been an advocate of North Beach -- calling that part of the city home for the last 20 years.

But it's also an area she believes could use some much needed love and care.

"This plan will make a better use of this existing city owned land," she said.

Around 30 acres will be developed into an important habitat for birds and other animals. It's a site that has become somewhat of an eyesore over the years for residents and tourists like.

Voters recently approved the city to use $100,000, part of Bond 2022, that will fund the design phase to restore the wetland habitat.

Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd told 3NEWS that talks began back in 2019 when the city partnered with the National Parks Service and other local institutions to create a plan.

"It's not a hugely expensive project, mainly like, lets get it done, plan it, lets make this park better use than what it is right now, which is anything goes," she said.

The concept also includes a multipurpose pavilion, boardwalks, shade structures, trails, an observation tower, a living shoreline and oyster reefs to prevent erosion of the shoreline.

"There was a building over here, it was a restaurant many years ago, it's now in the water, really indicative of how much this shoreline is eroding," she said.

Myers said as the project finally comes into sight, it will complement nearby amenities and projects like the multi-million dollar Lighthouse Pointe and new RV park.

"We have a lot of ideas on paper through a park service grant that was done a couple of years ago. This will bring it concrete on paper ready to go, shovel ready, then the city has to find more funding to make it happen," she said.

The next step is to choose an architect firm to design the project, which could happen as soon as May of this year.

