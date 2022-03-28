31 Coastal Bend educators were recognized this Women's History Month for excellence in the classroom

One of the recipients of the award celebration, Kathy Westbrook is a high school AP art teacher in Alice ISD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just in time for Women's History Month, 31 women were recognized for their outstanding leadership in the community.

"I've had about 7,000 kids pass through my classroom. Mothers, grandmothers, at this point I have grandchildren that I have in my classroom that I've taught their parents, So their grandparents," Westbrook said. "So I feel like its almost a legacy and when I have someone come up to me and say I remember when you taught me how to do so and so! It's like, this is an old guy, I didn't teach you anything, surely! But it's true, it's a privilege to be in someone's life."

Carl Scarbrough, superintendent for Alice ISD was honored to nominate Westbrook for this award.

"Kathy Westbrook, our amazing art teacher, she's done so much for our community for 30 years," Scarbrough said. "No doubt that she's planting seeds in so many kids, as in creativity and wonder. She's just an amazing person, an amazing teacher. I'm so honored to be able just to nominate her for this "

This is the second annual Women In Education Awards Celebration in honor of Women's History Month.

