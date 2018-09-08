Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Kingsville Border Patrol agents confiscated more than $3 million worth of drugs on Monday at the Sarita checkpoint.

According to agents, they found a man trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth.

Agents said a specially-trained k-9 alerted agents to the truck.

The man, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested and the DEA took the drugs.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII